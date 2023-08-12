Itel S23: A stylish and powerful smartphone in Pakistan

Itel has launched its first color-changing phone in Pakistan, the S23.

The phone features a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP Glowing AI front camera.

The device has a side fingerprint scanner and Face ID for security.

Advertisement

17 million satisfied Pakistani customers share the sentiment. Itel ensures an improved lifestyle, driven by the CEO’s daily dedication to deliver the finest products for the smart Pakistani consumer.

The launch of the Itel S23, Pakistan’s first color-changing phone, underscores the brand’s commitment to delivering top-notch products. This smartphone establishes new benchmarks in trends, style, and performance within the industry.

It’s CEO, Zeeshan Yousuf, a 20-year veteran in the mobile industry, expressed excitement at the itel S23 launch, stating, “With the introduction of the itel S23, we’re propelling our vision forward. This innovative smartphone reflects our dedication to delivering top-notch, cost-effective technology. We see the S23 ushering in a new era for us, potentially enhancing our position in the Pakistani market with exceptional products at attractive prices. It’s a comprehensive technology revolution for Pakistan.”

Itel S23 Specs: A Fusion of Style, Performance, and Innovation

The Itel S23 joins Itel’s flagship smartphone series and is priced competitively at Rs 35,999/-. This groundbreaking product aims to make a significant impact in the smartphone market, embodying both style and performance, and is more than just a phone—it’s a statement.

Unmatched camera quality

Advertisement

The itel S23 features an impressive 50MP rear camera and a remarkable 8MP Glowing AI front camera. This ensures exceptional clarity and detail in capturing every moment.

Superior Storage and Performance

The Itel S23 offers a substantial 16GB of RAM through memory fusion, paired with 128GB of ROM. This provides ample storage for over 30,000 photos, expandable up to 1TB. The phone is fueled by a 12nm Octa-core processor, ensuring swifter performance and seamless entertainment.

Stylish Design and Display

With a trendy high-value laminate and color-changing design, the itel S23 exudes style. Its 6.6″ large screen boasts high-definition resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate, offering an immersive viewing experience, enhanced picture detail, reduced eye strain, and smoother usability.

Long-lasting battery life

Advertisement

The itel S23 runs on a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging, guaranteeing extended phone usage without concerns of quick battery depletion.

Security Features of the Itel S23

In today’s digital era, security is vital. The S23 recognizes this importance and provides an array of security features for safeguarding your data. With a side fingerprint scanner and Face ID, the device ensures that only you can unlock it, keeping your personal information secure from unauthorized access.

Furthermore, the phone receives regular security updates, shielding you from the most recent threats. With the itel S23, you can have peace of mind knowing that your data is well protected.

Also Read Motorola Edge 40 Neo price & features leaked online Motorola is planning to release a new phone in its Edge 40...

Itel’s Ethos: “Enjoy Better Life”

Advertisement

Itel upholds its philosophy of “enjoy a better life,” emphasizing a seamless shopping journey. The brand assures top-notch specifications, premium quality, and transparent pricing.

The S23 seamlessly combines style, performance, and value. Symbolizing Itel’s commitment to excellence, this phone truly embodies the brand’s pledge.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.