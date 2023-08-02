Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

Articles
Advertisement
Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • The Lava Yuva 2 has a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.
  • The phone is available in two colors: Glass Black and Glass Blue.
  • The device has a waterdrop notch for the 5 MP front camera.
Advertisement

Lava Mobiles launched the new Yuva 2 smartphone today, offering entry-level specifications at an introductory price of INR 6,999 ($85). The phone is now accessible through Lava’s retail outlets.

Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

The core of Lava Yuva 2 centers around a 6.5-inch LCD display featuring HD+ resolution and a speedy 90Hz refresh rate. At the top, there’s a waterdrop notch accommodating the 5MP front camera. Crafted with glass, the back accommodates a 13MP primary camera paired with a secondary VGA module.

Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

Advertisement
The Yuva 2 is powered by an Unisoc T606 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device includes a microSD card slot for expanding storage and retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

Advertisement
On the software front, the Yuva 2 runs Android 12, and on the battery side, it boasts a
5,000 mAh capacity that supports up to 10W charging through USB-C.
Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

ChatGPT App is now available for Android users
ChatGPT App is now available for Android users

ChatGPT for Android is now available on the Google Play Store. OpenAI's...

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story