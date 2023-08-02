Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

The Lava Yuva 2 has a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The phone is available in two colors: Glass Black and Glass Blue.

The device has a waterdrop notch for the 5 MP front camera.

Lava Mobiles launched the new Yuva 2 smartphone today, offering entry-level specifications at an introductory price of INR 6,999 ($85). The phone is now accessible through Lava’s retail outlets.

The core of Lava Yuva 2 centers around a 6.5-inch LCD display featuring HD+ resolution and a speedy 90Hz refresh rate. At the top, there’s a waterdrop notch accommodating the 5MP front camera. Crafted with glass, the back accommodates a 13MP primary camera paired with a secondary VGA module.