Lava Yuva 2 debuts with 90 Hz display & 5000 mAh battery

Lava Mobiles launched the new Yuva 2 smartphone today, offering entry-level specifications at an introductory price of INR 6,999 ($85). The phone is now accessible through Lava’s retail outlets.
The core of Lava Yuva 2 centers around a 6.5-inch LCD display featuring HD+ resolution and a speedy 90Hz refresh rate. At the top, there’s a waterdrop notch accommodating the 5MP front camera. Crafted with glass, the back accommodates a 13MP primary camera paired with a secondary VGA module.
The Yuva 2 is powered by an Unisoc T606 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device includes a microSD card slot for expanding storage and retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.
On the software front, the Yuva 2 runs Android 12, and on the battery side, it boasts a
5,000 mAh capacity that supports up to 10W charging through USB-C.
