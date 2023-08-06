Leaks Reveal Design Changes for OnePlus Open Foldable Smartphone

Leaked renders show major design changes.

Aspect ratio resembles Oppo Find N2 when closed.

Device appears smaller than previously anticipated.

Advertisement

The OnePlus Open is set to be the company’s inaugural foldable smartphone, and numerous leaks and renders have surfaced ahead of its official launch. The name “OnePlus Open” has been confirmed by the company itself, but there were rumors suggesting a delay in its initially planned late August introduction due to a change in the screen maker. Recent leaked renders indicate significant design changes.

The leaked renders, supposedly based on pre-production unit visuals, reveal notable alterations in the phone’s appearance. The closed aspect ratio has undergone significant changes, now resembling the Oppo Find N2. Additionally, the device appears to be smaller than previously anticipated. The circular camera island on the back now occupies a larger portion of the overall space, although it is expected to remain larger than the Find N2.

To enhance audio quality, the speakers have been repositioned, and the frame has been modified as well. On the inner display, the selfie camera has been moved from the top left corner in portrait mode to the top right. The rear of the phone features the Hasselblad logo, which has now been simplified to just an “H,” situated above what appears to be a ToF (Time of Flight) or LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor.

These leaked renders suggest that OnePlus has made significant design adjustments to the OnePlus Open, offering a different appearance and possibly improved functionality compared to earlier reports. As the company continues to work on finalizing the device, consumers eagerly await its official release to witness the foldable smartphone’s capabilities and features firsthand.