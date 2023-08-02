Lenovo developing ‘Legion Go’ Windows handheld gaming platform

The handheld gaming console market expanding rapidly.

Lenovo joins the competition with Legion Go.

Lenovo’s Legion brand is known for catering to gamers.

Advertisement

Lenovo, a prominent player in the gaming technology industry, is gearing up to enter the handheld gaming console market with its latest creation, the Legion Go.

The market has seen significant growth since the introduction of Nintendo Switch in 2018, and the recent success of the Steam Deck has further encouraged companies to explore this segment.

Known for its Legion brand targeted at gamers, Lenovo has previously ventured into the gaming smartphone market with mixed results, leading the company to halt production of gaming phones.

However, it remains optimistic about handheld gaming devices and is now focusing on the Legion Go.

Also Read Lenovo Tab Extreme, SmartPaper Tablet leaked before CES 2023 Lenovo plans to present new products at CES 2023 but has been...

Though limited information is available, the Legion Go is expected to emphasize performance, powered by AMD’s Phoenix processor, and boasts an approximately 8-inch screen size.

Advertisement

The design of the device might take cues from Lenovo’s earlier concept, the Legion Play, which never saw a release.

Unfortunately, specific details about the Legion Go’s release date and availability remain scarce.

Enthusiasts eagerly await more information to see if this gaming handheld will become a reality. Until then, patience is required as we anticipate more updates from Lenovo on their latest venture.