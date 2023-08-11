Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk Fight Confirmed; Money Will Be Donated to Veterans

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Friday that he and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to terms on an MMA fight.

Musk recently shared on Twitter that the upcoming battle is scheduled to occur within the beautiful backdrop of Italy. The event will be supported by both his foundation and Zuckerberg’s organization, showcasing a collaborative effort for a good cause.

Excitingly, the event will also be available for streaming on Twitter and Meta platforms, ensuring that a wide audience can be part of this remarkable event.

He also tweeted that all proceeds from the bout will be donated to veterans.

Musk did not provide a date for the fight, nor did he provide a specific venue beyond Rome, but he tweeted that he spoke with Italy’s prime minister and minister of culture, and they worked together to choose “an epic location.”

In June, Musk tweeted there was “some chance” he and Zuckerberg would duke it out inside the historic Colosseum in Rome.

As reported by TMZ Sports, in June, both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg had conversations with Italy’s minister of culture. It’s been suggested that they expressed a strong interest in having a fight take place at the Colosseum. Sources mentioned that both individuals are enthusiastic about the idea.

This discussion of a potential MMA match between Musk and Zuckerberg originated when news surfaced that Zuckerberg was developing a new social media platform to rival Musk’s Twitter.

Regarding that news, Elon Musk posted on Twitter, saying, "I'm ready for a cage match if he is, haha," and Mark Zuckerberg later replied with, "Share the address." Though people initially thought they were just joking, the possibility of a real showdown between them started to gain traction. Even Dana White, the president of the UFC, mentioned to TMZ that he believed Musk and Zuckerberg were genuinely committed to making this event a reality.

White also expressed his belief that Musk vs. Zuckerberg could be three times as big as the previous biggest combat sports bout, which was a 2017 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

As the anticipated showdown became more likely, the renowned UFC icon Georges St-Pierre extended an invitation to train with Musk, which Musk openly embraced and agreed to via a Twitter interaction. Subsequently, Israel Adesanya, the reigning UFC middleweight champion, shared a picture on Twitter featuring himself and Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, engaging in a training session with Zuckerberg.