Meta creates unique AI chatbots to stay competitive in the AI space

Meta is developing AI chatbots with unique personalities for better user engagement on its social media platforms.

The chatbots will mimic the speech of Abraham Lincoln and offer travel advice in a surfer style.

According to a report in The Financial Times on Tuesday, Meta Platforms is preparing to launch AI-powered chatbots with unique personalities as soon as September.

The company has been developing prototypes for chatbots capable of engaging in human-like conversations with users to improve user engagement on its social media platforms.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the social media giant is currently experimenting with different chatbot personalities. Among them are one that mimics the speech of Abraham Lincoln and another that offers travel advice in a surfer style.

The primary purpose of these chatbots is to serve as a novel search function and provide personalized recommendations to users.

The creation of these chatbots aligns with Meta’s efforts to enhance user retention on its newly launched text-based app, Threads. The app encountered a notable decline in users shortly after its launch on July 5.

Despite Reuters reaching out to Meta for comment on the Financial Times report, the company chose not to share any further details.

Notwithstanding the challenges in 2022, Meta’s advertising revenue has shown significant growth, and the company anticipates third-quarter revenue to exceed market expectations.

Meta has been taking advantage of the increasing interest in AI technology and has recently launched a commercial version of its open-source AI model, Llama 2. Microsoft will distribute Llama 2 through its Azure cloud service and run it on the Windows operating system.

In a separate report, Bloomberg News disclosed that Apple is also working on AI offerings comparable to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

The company has developed its own framework called ‘Ajax’ to build large language models. It is presently experimenting with a chatbot internally, dubbed ‘Apple GPT’, by some engineers.

At the end of last month, Meta‘s shares surged by approximately 8% due to a positive revenue forecast, highlighting the impact of artificial intelligence in increasing engagement and ad sales despite an uncertain economic climate.

Following robust second-quarter earnings, Meta, the owner of Facebook, was projected to add approximately $60 billion to its market value. This surge came as 18 analysts raised their target price for the stock, which had already more than doubled in value this year.

In mid-July, Meta made an announcement regarding the release of a commercial version of its open-source artificial intelligence model called Llama. This move aims to provide start-ups and businesses with a robust and free alternative to the costly proprietary models offered by OpenAI and Google.

The upgraded version, known as Llama 2, will be distributed by Microsoft through its Azure cloud service and will be compatible with the Windows operating system. Meta referred to Microsoft as their “preferred partner” for this release, as stated in a blog post.

