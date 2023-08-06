Meta to introduce Threads web version, advanced search features

Meta plans to introduce a web version of Threads.

The advanced search could be a significant improvement for Threads.

Meta is adding new features to Threads in an effort to regain its user base.

Advertisement

Meta, the company behind Threads, has been consistently releasing updates and adding new features to the platform. These include built-in translation and a chronological feed for Threads. Now, Meta plans to introduce advanced search features and a web version of the platform.

The announcement was made by Meta’s Co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, who stated that both the web version and advanced search will be rolled out in the next few weeks. Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, also confirmed similar news recently.

The addition of advanced search could be a significant improvement for Threads, allowing users to search for specific words or posts, not just account profiles.

Although Meta has not clarified if Apple users with iPad or Mac will get their own web version of Threads, there are indications that the web version is being experimented on Macs as well. However, it has been noted that the app on Macs has some issues that need to be resolved.

Meta has been facing a loss of users due to a lack of key features on the platform. In response, the company seems to be diligently working on bringing in new features and updates to enhance the Threads experience and regain its user base.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Instagram head announces Threads to soon get a DM feature Meta's new text-based app, Threads, has generated significant interest since its launch....

Advertisement