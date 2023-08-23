Microsoft Edge labels Google Chrome as a virus

The recent development involves Microsoft Edge flagging ChromeSetup.exe, the installer for Google Chrome, as potentially risky. This issue has been noticed in around 20% of Microsoft Edge 116 stable installations. Despite Edge’s built-in security features designed to protect users from harmful files, it appears to have misidentified ChromeSetup.exe and marked it as a potential threat.

When users try to download Chrome using Microsoft Edge, they might come across a warning message that states, “ChromeSetup.exe could be harmful to your device. Do you want to keep it anyway? Users are then presented with the choice to either “keep” or “delete” the downloaded file.

Coincidence?

While this is probably a software glitch, the timing of it affecting its main competitor is quite remarkable. We’re familiar with Microsoft’s efforts to encourage loyalty to Edge. Changing your default browser on Windows has become simpler, but if you search for Google Chrome, Microsoft makes a significant attempt to retain you within Edge. A message pops up:

Advertisement

“There’s no need to download a new web browser. Microsoft recommends using Microsoft Edge for a fast, secure, and modern web experience that can help you save time and money. Try it now.”

Also Read Realme C21 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Realme C21 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...

Even if you disregard this notification, Edge goes a step further, reminding you that it uses the same engine as Chrome in what appears to be a determined effort.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement