Moto G54 leaks showcased in official-looking renders

Motorola is working on the Moto G54, the successor to the Moto G53.

The phone has been leaked in press renders that look official.

Motorola’s collaboration with Pantone explains the unique naming approach.

Motorola released the Moto G53 in December, and they are currently actively developing its follow-up, which will unsurprisingly bear the name G54.

Earlier this month, we caught a glimpse of the upcoming device through some underwhelming leaked images. However, today brings something exciting. The renowned leaker Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks, has revealed some highly official-looking press renders of the upcoming mid-range smartphone. Take a look and enjoy.

Among the rumored four color options, we are presented with three in these images: outer space (dark gray), coronet blue (bright blue), and likely ambrosia. Another variant, Ballad Blue, will also be available. The color names might sound unusual, but they originate from Pantone’s color naming system. Motorola’s collaboration with Pantone explains the unique naming approach.

Based on earlier rumors, the G54 is anticipated to include a 6.5″ FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP primary rear camera, a 16 MP front camera, up to 8GB of RAM, expandable storage up to 256GB, and a robust 5,000 mAh battery. The key improvements over its predecessor include a doubled maximum storage capacity and a higher-resolution display, while other aspects appear to remain unchanged.

