Motorola Edge (2023) renders leaked, revealing a familiar design

The Motorola Edge 40 was introduced in May and subsequently released in Europe and India. However, the phone didn’t reach North America, unlike the Edge+ (2023) which has been available since May.

Leaked renders of a “Motorola Edge (2023)” have emerged online, obtained by PriceBaba. This could either be the North American variant of the Edge 40 or possibly an entirely distinct model, similar to what happened with the Edge (2022).

The renders bear a striking resemblance to the Edge 40, featuring curved screen edges, a camera island, and consistent placement of the lens and LED flash. Upon close inspection, the “50 MP” label on the main camera can also be observed, aligning with the Edge 40.

If the Edge (2023) is indeed a relabeled Edge 40, it would come with a 6.55″ 144 Hz OLED display (FHD+, HDR+), powered by a Dimensity 8020 chipset. The phone might house a 4,400 mAh battery with 68 W wired and 15 W wireless charging capabilities. Additionally, the device could showcase a vegan leather back and hold an IP68 dust and water resistance certification.

Last year, the Edge (2022) debuted at $500, although it featured distinct hardware compared to the European Edge phones. In contrast, the Edge+ (2023), which aligns with the European Edge 40 Pro, initially had an MSRP of $800 (now lowered to $700). Given that the Edge+ employs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the price disparity is understandable.

