Motorola Edge 40 Neo design revealed in 360-degree renders

Earlier this month, we received specifications for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, and now we have a 360-degree render of the device. MySmart Price has shared a video showcasing the design of the Edge 40 Neo in its three color options: Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea.
The upcoming Edge 40 Neo will include a curved 6.55-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s likely to be powered by a Dimensity 1050 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone’s rear setup could feature a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide module. For selfies, a 13MP front camera is expected within a punch hole cutout.
It’s worth noting that the device will carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and it will house a 5,000 mAh battery. On the software front, it will run Android 13. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is speculated to debut with a price of €399 later this month.
