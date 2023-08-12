Motorola Edge 40 Neo price & features leaked online

Motorola is planning to release a new phone in its Edge 40 lineup, called the Edge 40 Neo.

The Edge 40 Neo will have a 6.55-inch, 144Hz pOLED display and an IP68-rated body.

It will be powered by a Dimensity 1050 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Motorola’s Edge 40 lineup includes the Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro. A new addition is expected, likely positioned just below the vanilla model in terms of hardware specifications.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo specifications. 📱 6.55″ FHD+ pOLED display

144Hz refresh rate

🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 1050

📸 50MP+13MP rear

📷 32MP front camera

🔋 5000mAh battery

🌧️ IP68

12GB+256GB Advertisement Price €399 (approx ₹36,350)#Moto #Motorola pic.twitter.com/d2OW8mVC0A — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 10, 2023

An online leak suggests that the upcoming Edge 40 Neo will feature a 6.55-inch, 144Hz pOLED display and an IP68-rated body. It will run on a robust 5,000 mAh battery, powered by a relatively modest Dimensity 1050 chipset. Interestingly, this chip will be coupled with generous specs: 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is anticipated to come with Android 13 pre-installed.

In terms of cameras, the Edge 40 Neo appears to sport a 50MP primary camera along with a 13MP secondary rear camera, likely an ultrawide lens. For selfies, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera.

The leaked information also includes a suggested price for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, set at €399. We’ll provide updates if more details emerge.

