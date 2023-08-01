Motorola Moto G14 debuts with FHD+ display & 5000 mAh battery

The Motorola Moto G14 is the first phone in the GX4 series.

The phone is IP52 dust and water resistant and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The camera setup remains unchanged, with a single 50 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

The first phone in the Gx4 series, recently unveiled in India, follows the Moto G13‘s release earlier this year, which had an HD+ display. The pricier G23 and G53 models also had sub-1080p displays, and FHD+ resolution was available only in the G73 model.

The Motorola Moto G14 features a significant upgrade with a 6.5″ FHD+ (20:9) of good-quality IPS LCD, running at 60 Hz (down from 90 Hz on the G13, but it’s a trade-off we’re okay with).

Apart from the display upgrade, not much has changed on the rest of the phone. The G14 uses a Unisoc T616 chipset, featuring 2x Cortex-A75 at 2.0 GHz and 6x A55 at 1.8 GHz, along with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It’s similar to the Helio G85 chipset with the same CPU cores and clock speeds, although the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU is different.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that offers up to 94 hours of music playback or up to 16 hours of video. It can be charged at up to 15W using the supplied 20W charger, which is an improvement over the G13’s 10W charging.

In addition to the USB-C port, the phone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack with FM radio support. Alternatively, users can enjoy music using the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Offline entertainment is possible with the triple card slot that can accommodate two SIM cards and one microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone comes with Android 13 pre-installed and is available in a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera setup remains unchanged, featuring a single camera on the back (along with a depth sensor) equipped with a 50MP quad-pixel sensor (0.64 m native pixels, 1.28 m after binning). Additionally, there is an 8MP selfie camera on the front (1.12 m). Both the front and rear cameras can record 1080p video at 30 fps.

Other noteworthy features of the G14 include its IP52 dust and water resistance and the side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone is manufactured in India and comes in two color options: Sky Blue and Steel Gray. Additionally, two more versions, Pale Lilac and Butter Cream Vegan Leather, will be released soon.

The Motorola Moto G14 is currently available for pre-order on Flipkart and will be officially released on August 8. The price is set at ₹10,000, but customers can avail a ₹750 discount with an ICICI credit card.

