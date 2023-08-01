Motorola Moto G14 launched with 50MP Camera and 500 mah Battery

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – July 2023
Motorola announced the Moto G14 today. The budget smartphone makes its global debut in the country. The smartphone have FHD+ display, 50MP camera, dual speakers, and more..
The Motorola Moto G14 comes with a highly appreciated 6.5-inch 1080p display, featuring a 20:9 aspect ratio, which is a significant improvement over its previous version. The phone uses an IPS LCD panel, although it runs at a standard 60Hz refresh rate instead of the G13’s 90Hz. Despite this compromise, users are happy with the overall upgrade.
The camera configuration has not been altered and still includes a single rear camera with a 50MP Quad Pixel sensor, along with a depth sensor. The original pixel size is 0.64µm, but it is combined through binning to form larger 1.28µm pixels. Furthermore, there is an 8MP front-facing camera with a pixel size of 1.12µm. Both front and rear cameras have the capability to record 1080p video at 30 frames per second.
The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that allows for approximately 94 hours of music playback or up to 16 hours of video playback. The provided charger has a capacity of 20W and can charge the phone at up to 15W, which is a slight improvement compared to the G13.
Motorola Moto G14 Price in Pakistan Starting from RS. 34,000 to RS. 47,600.
