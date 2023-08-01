Advertisement
Motorola Moto G14 launched with 50MP Camera and 500 mah Battery

Articles
Motorola announced the Moto G14 today. The budget smartphone makes its global debut in the country. The smartphone have FHD+ display, 50MP camera, dual speakers, and more..

Design and Display

The Motorola Moto G14 comes with a highly appreciated 6.5-inch 1080p display, featuring a 20:9 aspect ratio, which is a significant improvement over its previous version. The phone uses an IPS LCD panel, although it runs at a standard 60Hz refresh rate instead of the G13’s 90Hz. Despite this compromise, users are happy with the overall upgrade.

Cameras

The camera configuration has not been altered and still includes a single rear camera with a 50MP Quad Pixel sensor, along with a depth sensor. The original pixel size is 0.64µm, but it is combined through binning to form larger 1.28µm pixels. Furthermore, there is an 8MP front-facing camera with a pixel size of 1.12µm. Both front and rear cameras have the capability to record 1080p video at 30 frames per second.

Battery and Pricing

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that allows for approximately 94 hours of music playback or up to 16 hours of video playback. The provided charger has a capacity of 20W and can charge the phone at up to 15W, which is a slight improvement compared to the G13.

Motorola Moto G14 Price in Pakistan

Motorola Moto G14 Price in Pakistan Starting from RS. 34,000 to RS. 47,600.

Motorola Moto G14 Specifications

  • Chipset: Unisoc T616 (12nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core (2x Cortex-A75 at 2.0GHz and 6x A55 at 1.8GHz)
  • GPU: Mali G57 MP1
  • OS: Android 13
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.5″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 4 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Double): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
  • Colors: Sky Blue, Steel Gray
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging

