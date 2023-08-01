Motorola Moto G14 released in India with significant upgrades.

The smartphone has a 6.5″ FHD+ display.

The device is powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset.

Advertisement

The Motorola Moto G14, the latest addition to the GX4 series, was recently unveiled in India. This smartphone brings notable upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Moto G13.

The G14 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a significant improvement from the HD+ display on the G13.

Although the G14 operates at 60 Hz instead of the G13’s 90 Hz, the enhanced resolution makes it a worthy trade-off.

Under the hood, the Moto G14 is powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset, a 12nm processor equipped with 2x Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and 6x A55 cores at 1.8 GHz, along with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU.

While not vastly different from the Helio G85 used in the G13, it still delivers reliable performance.

The device has a 5,000mAh battery, an upgrade over its predecessor, and supports 15W charging with the provided 20W charger.

Advertisement

The phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and offers FM radio support, in addition to the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

For storage, the triple card slot allows for two SIM cards and one microSD card with a capacity of up to 1 TB.

Also Read Motorola ThinkPhone leaked pics show aluminium frame and more Motorola ThinkPhone, which was earlier rumoured to be released as the Moto...

On the camera front, the Moto G14 maintains the previous configuration with a single 50MP quad-pixel sensor on the rear (0.64 m native pixels, 1.28 m after binning) and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera (1.12 m). Both cameras can record 1080p videos at 30 fps.

The device boasts an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance and features a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Running on Android 13 out of the box, the Moto G14 comes in a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Advertisement

The device is available in two colour options: Sky Blue and Steel Grey, with two more variants, Pale Lilac, and Butter Cream Vegan Leather, set to be released soon.

The Moto G14 is currently on pre-order on Flipkart and will be officially released on August 8. It is priced at ₹10,000, but customers using an ICICI credit card can avail a ₹750 discount.