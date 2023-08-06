NASA confirms the restoration of communication with Voyager 2

NASA regains contact with the 45-year-old Voyager 2 spacecraft after a week of lost communication.

Voyager 2 detects a “heartbeat” signal while a billion miles away from Earth.

NASA is unable to receive commands or transmit data currently.

Early on Saturday, the US space agency NASA revealed that it had successfully restored communication with Voyager 2, a 45-year-old spacecraft. This comes after over a week of lost contact due to an erroneous command.

“Staff used the highest-power transmitter to send a message to the spacecraft and timed it to be sent during the best conditions so the antenna lined up with the command,” Suzanne Dodd, the Voyager project manager, informed AFP.

Recently, NASA’s space probe in outer space, Voyager 2, identified a “heartbeat” signal while traveling a billion miles from Earth.

NASA confirmed that a signal from Voyager 2 was received as part of a routine sky scan, validating the spacecraft’s sound condition.

Nasa’s prominent dish, located in Canberra, Australia, was employed to receive signals from Voyager 2. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory of NASA stated that they have been sending accurate commands to the spacecraft for retrieval.

“A fuller contact is yet to be established,” it had said.

The US space agency NASA lost communication with Voyager 2, its deep space spacecraft located billions of miles away from Earth, over a week ago due to an accidental incorrect command. This command unintentionally shifted the direction of its antenna away from Earth.

As stated by the space agency, Voyager 2 is under observation, and specialists are working to regain contact with the spacecraft, which is situated over 12 billion miles away.

The antenna was adjusted by 2%, causing a disruption in communication with those on Earth.

NASA stated that it is unable to receive commands or transmit data at the moment.

On Monday, NASA mentioned that its large dish antenna in Canberra was actively monitoring for any potential signals from Voyager 2, which is situated over 19 billion kilometers away.

The signal requires over 18 hours to travel such a great distance to reach Earth.

The space probe was launched from Florida in 1977 with the aim of collecting data about the outer regions of our solar system, which encompass Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

Voyager 2 was launched several weeks prior to its space counterpart, Voyager 1. It ventured into the outer space of the solar system in 2018, leading to the discovery of new moons around Uranus and Jupiter.

Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, responsible for overseeing the program, has stated that in the upcoming weeks, the Canberra antenna, a component of Nasa’s Deep Space Network, will additionally send the accurate command towards Voyager 2’s area, aiming for successful reception.

Officials mentioned that if not successful, Nasa will need to wait until October for an automatic reset of the spacecraft, which is expected to reinstate communication.

During this time, Nasa anticipates that the probe will continue following its intended path throughout the period of interrupted communication.

Voyager 1, the space probe that remains in contact, is positioned at a distance of nearly 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth, establishing it as humanity’s farthest spacecraft in deep space.

Once both spacecraft exhaust their power, which is projected to happen after 2025, they will continue their journey through space.

