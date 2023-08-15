NASA verifies July 2023 as the record hottest month

NASA’s GISS scientists confirm July 2023 as the hottest month globally, likely due to human activity.

GISS analysis focuses on long-term temperature trends spanning decades and centuries.

The five hottest Julys since 1880 all occurred in the past five years, according to NASA data.

NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) scientists in New York have verified that July 2023 was the hottest month in the global temperature record, likely influenced by human activity.

July 2023 was the hottest month on record, according to our global temperature analysis. Overall, July was 0.43°F (0.24°C) warmer than any other July in @NASAEarth‘s record, and it’s likely due to human activity. Details: https://t.co/2DTIfL8S1Q pic.twitter.com/qs8YPnVx1y — NASA (@NASA) August 14, 2023

In total, July 2023 was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit (0.24 degrees Celsius) hotter than any past July in NASA’s records. Moreover, it was 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit (1.18 degrees Celsius) warmer than the average July from 1951 to 1980.

The GISS analysis primarily centers on observing temperature shifts over extended periods, spanning decades and centuries.

“Nasa data confirms what billions around the world literally felt: temperatures in July 2023 made it the hottest month on record,” said Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson.

“The science is clear. We must act now to protect our communities and planet; it’s the only one we have.”

Certain regions of South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula saw temperatures rise about 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) above the norm. This intensified heat during the summer led to heat advisories for millions and was associated with numerous heat-related health issues and fatalities.

The record-setting July reinforces the ongoing pattern of human-caused warming, largely attributed to greenhouse gas emissions, which has been noticeable over the past forty years.

Nasa data reveals that the last five hottest Julys since 1880 have all occurred within the last five years.

Katherine Calvin, Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor at Nasa Headquarters in Washington, remarked: “Climate change is impacting people and ecosystems around the world, and we expect many of these impacts to escalate with continued warming.

Our agency observes climate change, its impacts, and its drivers, like greenhouse gases, and we are committed to providing this information to help people plan for the future.”

