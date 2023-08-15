Netflix expands gaming services to computers and TVs

Netflix is broadening its gaming services to a greater variety of devices, increasing their accessibility. Previously limited to iOS and Android, Netflix is using its streaming technology to launch public tests of its game collection on computers and TVs.

Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of games, says, “Our goal has always been to have a game for everyone, and we are working hard to meet members where they are with an accessible, smooth, and ubiquitous service. Today, we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix.”

Netflix’s venture into in-house game development is making strides in its test phase, albeit with limitations.

The initial selection includes the popular game Oxenfree, accompanied by its sequel, marking Netflix’s debut in gaming, and the captivating gem-mining arcade game Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

At present, the beta phase is accessible solely to a restricted group of Netflix subscribers in the United Kingdom and Canada.

This access is granted on select devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung smart TVs, and Walmart ONN products. Future plans involve expanding device support.

Netflix introduces a controller app, allowing phones to function as gamepads for TV gaming. Upon selecting a game on the TV, users receive a QR code, enabling phone-controller synchronization.

In the near future, gaming options will extend to Netflix’s website through compatible desktop browsers. This addition facilitates gameplay on Windows and MacOS using a keyboard and mouse.

However, the availability of games on TV and PC is tangled with rights agreements with different publishers, raising uncertainties.