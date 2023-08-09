Netflix launches gaming controller app on App Store

Netflix releases a gaming controller app for iOS and iPadOS devices.

There is no update on the Android version release yet.

Netflix Games offers a collection of 50+ mobile games.

Advertisement

Netflix introduces a Gaming Controller app on the App Store, enabling iOS and iPadOS device users to play compatible games on their TV through phone or tablet pairing.

The app’s functionality is pending final touches and its design includes a left-side directional stick, right-side A-B-X-Y buttons, Netflix, and menu buttons. There’s no update on the Android version release.

Netflix Games offers a collection of 50+ mobile games, free from ads and in-app purchases. This service is accessible to all Netflix members and is compatible with Android devices (phones and tablets), as well as iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices

Also Read Apple iPhone 15 series USB-C charging connectors leak Apple is rumored to switch to USB-C for the iPhone 15 series....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement