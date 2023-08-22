New Android 12 update makes apps run significantly faster

Google has released a new Android Runtime (ART) update that makes apps launch faster.

Google introduced a fresh Android Runtime (ART) update that enhances app opening speeds by as much as 30% on select phones. This update is now being delivered to all Android devices running version 12 and higher.

What is Android Runtime (ART)?

ART is the engine that runs apps on your device’s operating system. It’s the backbone of the Android OS, providing the fundamental runtime and core APIs that apps and various OS services rely on. It compiles both Java and Kotlin languages into bytecode, which ART then executes.

Upgrades to ART usually translate to faster app launches, improved execution speed, better memory utilization, more efficient bytecode compilation, and crucial security enhancements. The latest ART 13 update brings various runtime and compiler optimizations, resulting in significant improvements in app startup durations.

These new ART updates are subjected to testing by “compiling over 18 million APKs, running app compatibility tests, and running startup, performance, and memory benchmarks on a variety of Android devices that replicate the diversity of our ecosystem as closely as possible.”

Updates for Developers

Google also emphasizes improvements for developers in each update, like progress in OpenJDK and compiler optimizations that benefit both Java and Kotlin. Notably, ART 13 has enabled the fastest-ever adoption of a new OpenJDK release (OpenJDK 11) on Android devices.

The fresh ART 13 update will be distributed to Android 12 and newer phones via the Google Play system. It will soon arrive on Android Go phones as well. Additionally, the unveiling of ART 14 is anticipated “in the coming months.”

