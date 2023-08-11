New Huawei 5G devices are certified with Bluetooth

Huawei is expanding its smartphone lineup with 5G capabilities, as indicated by certifications from Bluetooth SIG. The ADA-AN00, PSD-AN00, ADA-TN00, BLK-AN00, and BLK-TN00 devices have been certified, with “AN” and “TN” suffixes denoting 5G connectivity.

Previously, the AL suffix designated 4G phones such as Mate 50, Mate X3, and P60 Pro. Little information is available about these devices, except for Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Furthermore, Huawei is collaborating with Chinese foundry SMIC to develop 5G chipsets using SMIC’s N+1 manufacturing process and Huawei’s EDA software tools. Despite anticipated chip yields below 50%, initial production estimates suggest 2 to 4 million 5G chipsets.

Huawei’s goal is to launch its first 5G phones featuring these chipsets later this year, potentially within the Mate 60 series.

In parallel, Huawei’s Nova 13, Nova 14, Nova 15, and Nova 16 series are also certified, offering vanilla, Pro, and Ultra versions, all equipped with 5G capabilities.

These developments underscore Huawei’s commitment to advancing its smartphone technology and expanding its 5G-enabled product offerings.