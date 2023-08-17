Advertisement
date 2023-08-17
New York City bans TikTok on government devices

Articles
New York City has followed suit in the growing trend of banning TikTok from government-owned devices due to security concerns.

This move aligns the city with several U.S. states and municipalities that have taken similar steps against the popular short video app.

TikTok, utilized by over 150 million Americans, is owned by the Chinese tech giant ByteDance, raising apprehensions about potential influence from the Chinese government.

The administration of Mayor Eric Adams asserts that TikTok jeopardizes the security of the city’s technical networks.

As a result, New York City agencies are obligated to uninstall the app within 30 days, revoking employee access to TikTok on city-owned devices and networks. This comes after New York State previously prohibited TikTok on state-issued mobile devices.

TikTok has consistently denied allegations of sharing U.S. user data with the Chinese government, emphasizing its efforts to safeguard user privacy and security.

Despite these assurances, top U.S. security officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director William Burns, have expressed concerns about TikTok’s potential threat.

Former President Donald Trump had previously attempted to ban new TikTok downloads in 2020, but legal challenges prevented its enforcement.

