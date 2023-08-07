Nio, the Chinese EV maker, is about to release its first smartphone.

The leaked benchmark reveals Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Chinese MIIT license acquired, suggesting an imminent launch.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio has been making waves beyond the automotive industry. Last year, they revealed plans to venture into the smartphone market, sparking excitement and speculation.

Recent reports indicate that Nio’s smartphone is close to launch, backed by a leaked benchmark scorecard.

The benchmark testing involved the forthcoming phone being assessed on AnTuTu, a popular performance evaluation platform.

The results confirmed the incorporation of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM and a hefty 1TB of internal storage.

However, the device’s performance fell slightly below the average achieved by the same chip in other devices, indicating potential software optimization challenges that Nio needs to address.

Despite this, Nio’s smartphone has already received a Chinese MIIT license, implying that its release is imminent.

Additionally, rumors have circulated regarding Nio’s plan to introduce a smartwatch, which could potentially sync with their EVs, adding an innovative and convenient touch to their product ecosystem.

This strategy follows the footsteps of other Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus, which have previously utilized smartphones as car keys.

As Nio gears up to unveil their smartphone and potentially a smartwatch, the tech world eagerly awaits the synergy between their EVs and these new offerings.

