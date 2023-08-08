NITB releases new web version of E-Office system

The NITB has developed a new web version of the E-Office system.

The new web version of E-Office is a significant development for the government of Pakistan.

It will help to improve efficiency and effectiveness and boost transparency and accountability.

Advertisement

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has crafted a fresh web version of E-Office.

The new web version of E-Office by NITB includes enhanced features like digital signatures for notes and documents, voice input for notations, support for Urdu, and an executive dashboard for senior management.

Additionally, the new version boasts a user-based conversation function, designation-based group viewing of notes with color-coded labels, improved search capabilities, organization-specific QR codes, real-time application activity monitoring, and a comprehensive reporting system.

Currently, NITB has implemented desktop versions across all federal departments. E-office services have been available to federal ministries, divisions, and departments since 2007.

Also Read Honor to Launch Two Foldable Phones Soon Honor will host a launch event during the upcoming IFA Berlin expo....

The e-office application was designed to introduce e-governance, enhance government operations’ efficiency and effectiveness, boost transparency and accountability, and improve the delivery of public services to citizens.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.