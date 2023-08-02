No More Ads! YouTube Premium is now available in Pakistan

YouTube Premium debuts in Pakistan, offering ad-free viewing and additional features.

YouTube Premium includes YouTube Music Premium, giving access to a vast library of over 80 million songs.

The service supports Picture-in-Picture mode for multitasking on smartphones.

Google has introduced YouTube Premium in Pakistan, offering users the opportunity to watch videos on the platform without ads while providing extra features such as YouTube Music, Background Play, and more.

This subscription enables viewers to enjoy ad-free video streaming, background playback, and the option to download videos for offline viewing. Additionally, the service encompasses YouTube Music Premium, granting access to a vast collection of over 80 million songs and additional content.

YouTube Premium in Pakistan also offers Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, enabling users to view videos while using other applications on their smartphones. The subscription pricing for YouTube Premium features an individual plan at Rs. 479 per month, a family plan priced at Rs. 899 per month (permitting up to 5 family members to utilize the subscription), and a student plan at Rs. 329 per month, exclusively available to eligible students and subject to annual verification.

In summary, YouTube Premium presents users with a variety of advantages, making it an attractive choice for individuals seeking an ad-free and enriched YouTube encounter, coupled with the availability of YouTube Music and other functionalities.

