Nokia 105 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Nokia, a renowned name in the world of mobile technology, has always been synonymous with reliability, durability, and affordability. Continuing its tradition of offering budget-friendly yet feature-rich phones, Nokia has introduced the Nokia 105 to the Pakistani market. With its attractive price point and essential features,
The Nokia 105 features a simple and sleek design that is both elegant and comfortable to hold. Its sturdy construction is in line with Nokia’s reputation for building durable phones that can withstand daily wear and tear. The phone’s compact size and lightweight build make it easy to carry around.
The phone is equipped with a 1.77-inch color screen that offers a clear display for basic tasks like making calls, sending texts, and viewing numbers. The user-friendly interface ensures easy navigation, catering to users of all ages.
One of the standout features of the Nokia 105 is its exceptional battery life. With a powerful battery, users can enjoy extended usage without the constant need for charging. This is a crucial aspect for users who require a phone that can last throughout the day, especially in areas where access to electricity might be limited.
While focusing on the essentials, Nokia hasn’t neglected the need for entertainment. The Nokia 105 comes with pre-installed games and an FM radio, allowing users to enjoy music and pass the time with simple gaming options.
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,999.
|Build
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|Display
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colors
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|2000 contacts
|SMS
|500
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 619 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs 25 min
