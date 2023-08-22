Advertisement
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Nokia 105 has a 1.77-inch TFT LCD display.
  • The phone has an 800 mAh removable battery.
  • The device includes 4 MB of RAM and 4 MB of storage.
Nokia, a renowned name in the world of mobile technology, has always been synonymous with reliability, durability, and affordability. Continuing its tradition of offering budget-friendly yet feature-rich phones, Nokia has introduced the Nokia 105 to the Pakistani market. With its attractive price point and essential features,

The Nokia 105 features a simple and sleek design that is both elegant and comfortable to hold. Its sturdy construction is in line with Nokia’s reputation for building durable phones that can withstand daily wear and tear. The phone’s compact size and lightweight build make it easy to carry around.

The phone is equipped with a 1.77-inch color screen that offers a clear display for basic tasks like making calls, sending texts, and viewing numbers. The user-friendly interface ensures easy navigation, catering to users of all ages.

One of the standout features of the Nokia 105 is its exceptional battery life. With a powerful battery, users can enjoy extended usage without the constant need for charging. This is a crucial aspect for users who require a phone that can last throughout the day, especially in areas where access to electricity might be limited.

While focusing on the essentials, Nokia hasn’t neglected the need for entertainment. The Nokia 105 comes with pre-installed games and an FM radio, allowing users to enjoy music and pass the time with simple gaming options.

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,999.

Nokia 105 specifications

BuildDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DisplayTechnologyTFT, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
Contacts2000 contacts
SMS500
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothYes
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFCNo
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlatic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standbyup to 619 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs 25 min

