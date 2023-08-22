Nokia 105 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Nokia 105 has a 1.77-inch TFT LCD display.

The phone has an 800 mAh removable battery.

The device includes 4 MB of RAM and 4 MB of storage.

Nokia, a renowned name in the world of mobile technology, has always been synonymous with reliability, durability, and affordability. Continuing its tradition of offering budget-friendly yet feature-rich phones, Nokia has introduced the Nokia 105 to the Pakistani market. With its attractive price point and essential features,

The Nokia 105 features a simple and sleek design that is both elegant and comfortable to hold. Its sturdy construction is in line with Nokia’s reputation for building durable phones that can withstand daily wear and tear. The phone’s compact size and lightweight build make it easy to carry around.

The phone is equipped with a 1.77-inch color screen that offers a clear display for basic tasks like making calls, sending texts, and viewing numbers. The user-friendly interface ensures easy navigation, catering to users of all ages.

One of the standout features of the Nokia 105 is its exceptional battery life. With a powerful battery, users can enjoy extended usage without the constant need for charging. This is a crucial aspect for users who require a phone that can last throughout the day, especially in areas where access to electricity might be limited.

While focusing on the essentials, Nokia hasn’t neglected the need for entertainment. The Nokia 105 comes with pre-installed games and an FM radio, allowing users to enjoy music and pass the time with simple gaming options.

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,999.

Nokia 105 specifications

Build Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 Display Technology TFT, 65K colors Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) Memory Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card No Contacts 2000 contacts SMS 500 Camera Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth Yes GPS No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv1.1 (charging only) NFC No Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo , FlashLight, Games Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh Standby up to 619 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs 25 min

