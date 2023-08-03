Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • The Nokia 105 4G has a 1.8-inch TFT display.
  • It comes with 128 MB of RAM and 48 MB of storage.
  • The device has a Unisoc T107 chipset.
Advertisement

The Nokia 105 4G phone is easily available on the market. This phone is jam-packed with great features and affordable prices. The device supports dual 4G SIM cards.

It comes with a 1.8-inch TFT display and a resolution of 120 x 160 pixels. The phone has a Unisoc T107 chipset.

The gadget will have Bluetooth for sharing data with other phones. It will also include an FM radio antenna, delivering high-quality radio signals without headphones.

The device includes 128 MB of RAM and 48 MB of built-in storage space.

The phone’s available colours are black, blue, and red.

The Nokia 105 has a 1020 mAh Li-ion removable battery.

Advertisement

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,499/-

Nokia 105 4G specifications

BUILDOSSeries 30+
Dimensions121 x 50 x 14.5 mm
Weight80 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORChipsetUnisoc T107
DISPLAYTechnologyQQVGA Display
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in48MB Built-in, 128MB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
CONNECTIVITYWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSNo
RadioFM radio (wired + wireless dual mode)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FEATURESAudioMP3 player, 3-in-1 speaker
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraReadout assist, Torch, Games, English with Oxford (from Origin Data), Internet
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 1020 mAh
Standbyup to 11 days (Dual SIM, 3G)
Talktimeup to 6 hrs (Dual SIM, 3G)

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan August 2023
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan August 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a Dynamic AMOLED 120 Hz display....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story