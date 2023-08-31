Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Nokia 105 4G phone is easily available on the market. This phone is jam-packed with great features and affordable prices. The device supports dual 4G SIM cards.

The device has a 1.8-inch TFT display and a resolution of 120 x 160 pixels. The phone has a Unisoc T107 chipset.

The gadget will have Bluetooth for sharing data with other phones. It will also include an FM radio antenna, delivering high-quality radio signals without headphones.

The Nokia 105 includes 128 MB of RAM and 48 MB of built-in storage space and a 1020 mAh Li-ion removable battery.

Also Read Nokia 106 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Nokia 106 has a 1.8-inch TFT display. The smartphone supports dual...

Advertisement

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,499/-

Nokia 105 4G specifications

BUILD OS Series 30+ Dimensions 121 x 50 x 14.5 mm Weight 80 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR Chipset Unisoc T107 DISPLAY Technology QQVGA Display Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 48MB Built-in, 128MB RAM Card No CAMERA Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera CONNECTIVITY WLAN No Bluetooth No GPS No Radio FM radio (wired + wireless dual mode) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE FEATURES Audio MP3 player, 3-in-1 speaker Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Readout assist, Torch, Games, English with Oxford (from Origin Data), Internet BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 1020 mAh Standby up to 11 days (Dual SIM, 3G) Talktime up to 6 hrs (Dual SIM, 3G)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”