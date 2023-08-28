The Nokia 106 has a 1.8-inch TFT display.

The smartphone supports dual SIM functionality.

The device includes 800 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Nokia 106 is a newly launched featured smartphone that is now available for purchase offering great features at an affordable price range.

The Nokia 106 has a 1.8-inch TFT display, which presents a clear and legible interface for its users.

With 4 MB of internal storage, the device offers ample space to store contacts, messages, and essential data.

The gadget supports dual SIM functionality, enabling users to switch between two different networks as needed.

The inclusion of an FM radio and a built-in flashlight adds practical utility to the device, making it an ideal choice for various scenarios.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A13 has an Exynos 850 chipset. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a removable 800 mAh battery that ensures extended usage without the need for frequent charging.

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan is Rs. 6,999.

Nokia 106 specifications

Build OS Nokia Series Dimensions 115.1 x 49.4 x 14.5 mm Weight 79 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Red Terracotta, Emerald Green, Charcoal Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 850 / 1900 Display Technology TFT LCD, 65K colors Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~111 PPI) Memory Built-in Not avaialable Card microSDHC Camera Main No Camera Features No Front No Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth No GPS Yes Radio Wireless FM Radio USB microUSB 1.1 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge Features Audio 3.5mm Audio jack, MP3 player, Speakerphone Browser N/A Messaging SMS, Picture messaging Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Flashlight, Splash resistant, Calculator, Calendar, Converter, Expense manager Battery Capacity Li-ion 1000 mAh

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”