Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Nokia 106 has a 1.8-inch TFT display.
  • The smartphone supports dual SIM functionality.
  • The device includes 800 mAh battery.
The Nokia 106 is a newly launched featured smartphone that is now available for purchase offering great features at an affordable price range.

The Nokia 106 has a 1.8-inch TFT display, which presents a clear and legible interface for its users.

With 4 MB of internal storage, the device offers ample space to store contacts, messages, and essential data.

The gadget supports dual SIM functionality, enabling users to switch between two different networks as needed.

The inclusion of an FM radio and a built-in flashlight adds practical utility to the device, making it an ideal choice for various scenarios.

The phone is powered by a removable 800 mAh battery that ensures extended usage without the need for frequent charging.

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan is Rs. 6,999.

Nokia 106 specifications

BuildOSNokia Series
Dimensions115.1 x 49.4 x 14.5 mm
Weight79 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsRed Terracotta, Emerald Green, Charcoal
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 850 / 1900
DisplayTechnologyTFT LCD, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~111 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-inNot avaialable
CardmicroSDHC
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSYes
RadioWireless FM Radio
USBmicroUSB 1.1
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio jack, MP3 player, Speakerphone
BrowserN/A
MessagingSMS, Picture messaging
GamesBuilt-in
TorchYes
ExtraFlashlight, Splash resistant, Calculator, Calendar, Converter, Expense manager
BatteryCapacityLi-ion 1000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

