The Nokia 106 is a newly launched featured smartphone that is now available for purchase offering great features at an affordable price range.
The Nokia 106 has a 1.8-inch TFT display, which presents a clear and legible interface for its users.
With 4 MB of internal storage, the device offers ample space to store contacts, messages, and essential data.
The gadget supports dual SIM functionality, enabling users to switch between two different networks as needed.
The inclusion of an FM radio and a built-in flashlight adds practical utility to the device, making it an ideal choice for various scenarios.
The phone is powered by a removable 800 mAh battery that ensures extended usage without the need for frequent charging.
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan is Rs. 6,999.
|Build
|OS
|Nokia Series
|Dimensions
|115.1 x 49.4 x 14.5 mm
|Weight
|79 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Red Terracotta, Emerald Green, Charcoal
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 850 / 1900
|Display
|Technology
|TFT LCD, 65K colors
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~111 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|Not avaialable
|Card
|microSDHC
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|No
|GPS
|Yes
|Radio
|Wireless FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 1.1
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio jack, MP3 player, Speakerphone
|Browser
|N/A
|Messaging
|SMS, Picture messaging
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Flashlight, Splash resistant, Calculator, Calendar, Converter, Expense manager
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion 1000 mAh
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
