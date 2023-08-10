Nokia 150 and 130 Music 2023 are now available for $22

HMD Global is launching two new feature phones: the Nokia 150 (2023) and the Nokia 130 Music.

The Nokia 150 is available in charcoal, cyan, and red colors, starting at $33.

The Nokia 130 Music is available in dark blue, purple, and light gold colors, starting at $22.

Nokia 150 (2023)

Combining style and resilience, the Nokia 150 (2023) is made from colored polycarbonate, preventing paint chipping and surface scratches. With an IP52 rating, it’s also protected from dust and light water splashes.

The Nokia 150 (2023) features a textured back panel and metallic-like function keys on the front, adding to its visual charm. Besides these design enhancements, the phone offers standard feature phone capabilities and is similar to the Nokia 150 from three years ago.

The phone’s front side holds a 2.4-inch screen with a 240 x 320 pixel resolution. Running on Nokia OS S30+, it supports storage of photos from the 0.3 MP camera and MP3 music files, with room for expansion using a microSD card (up to 32 GB). Alongside, it offers an FM radio receiver and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone comes with a removable 1,450 mAh battery that charges through a micro USB (USB 1.1), with an included charger in the package. This battery offers impressive performance, offering 20 hours of talk time or 30 hours of continuous music playback.

Nokia 150 Music (2023)

The Nokia 130 Music, also known as the Nokia 130 (2023), clearly communicates its purpose through its back design.

The Nokia 130 Music replaces the camera with a bigger speaker. Like the 150 model, this version supports MP3 playback from a microSD card (up to 32GB) or FM radio. It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and includes earphones in the retail box.

Keeping the 2.4-inch screen, feature phone OS, and 1,450 mAh battery, this variant shares similarities with its counterpart. It also maintains the micro USB charging option.

The phone will be available in dark blue and purple colors and is priced at $22. Additionally, there’s a light gold option available for $24.

