Nokia launches C210 and G310 at Only $109

Powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage.

The phone has a 6.56-inch LCD screen with 720p resolution and an 8 MP selfie camera.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, 20W fast charging, Android 13 compatibility, and splash

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia, has released two new budget-friendly phones for the global market: the Nokia G310 5G and the Nokia C210. Both models are priced under $120.

Nokia G310 5G

Powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, this Nokia phone features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The 6.56-inch LCD screen has a 720p resolution and a small waterdrop notch housing an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, there’s a triple-camera setup: a main 50 MP sensor with autofocus, along with 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro sensors. The phone provides AI filter options for capturing images, and for video recording, it includes OZO Audio technology to enhance audio quality.

The G310 model comes with a strong 5,000 mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging. It’s compatible with Android 13, has a 3.5 mm audio jack, a micro SD slot, and offers splash protection.

Nokia has partnered with iFixit to design a phone that’s easy to repair. The QuickFix framework enables users to perform self-repairs, with Nokia providing guides and genuine spare parts from one source.

The Nokia G310 will be offered in a sole blue color option, starting at $186.

Nokia C210

Nokia‘s budget-friendly C series features the Snapdragon 662 chipset, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage. The 6.3-inch LCD screen has 720p resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Selfies are captured with a 5 MP front camera, while the back holds a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Running on Android 13, the device is fueled by a 3,000 mAh battery. It includes a 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and Nokia’s OZO Audio feature for improved video sound quality.

