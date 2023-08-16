Nokia launches C210 and G310 at Only $109

Advertisement
  • Powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage.
  • The phone has a 6.56-inch LCD screen with 720p resolution and an 8 MP selfie camera.
  • The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, 20W fast charging, Android 13 compatibility, and splash

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia, has released two new budget-friendly phones for the global market: the Nokia G310 5G and the Nokia C210. Both models are priced under $120.

Nokia G310 5G

Powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, this Nokia phone features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The 6.56-inch LCD screen has a 720p resolution and a small waterdrop notch housing an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, there’s a triple-camera setup: a main 50 MP sensor with autofocus, along with 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro sensors. The phone provides AI filter options for capturing images, and for video recording, it includes OZO Audio technology to enhance audio quality.

The G310 model comes with a strong 5,000 mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging. It’s compatible with Android 13, has a 3.5 mm audio jack, a micro SD slot, and offers splash protection.

Nokia has partnered with iFixit to design a phone that’s easy to repair. The QuickFix framework enables users to perform self-repairs, with Nokia providing guides and genuine spare parts from one source.

The Nokia G310 will be offered in a sole blue color option, starting at $186.

Nokia C210

Nokia‘s budget-friendly C series features the Snapdragon 662 chipset, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage. The 6.3-inch LCD screen has 720p resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Selfies are captured with a 5 MP front camera, while the back holds a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Running on Android 13, the device is fueled by a 3,000 mAh battery. It includes a 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and Nokia’s OZO Audio feature for improved video sound quality.

Designed for budget-conscious users, the Nokia C210 comes with an appealing price tag of $109.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
