HMD Global, the company behind Nokia, is introducing a fresh update to its feature phone lineup with the unveiling of the Nokia 150 and Nokia 130 Music models.

The Nokia 150 (2023) showcases a blend of style and robustness. Constructed from colored polycarbonate, its body eliminates concerns about paint chipping or scratching.

Rated IP52, the phone offers protection against dust and water droplets. Notable design elements include a textured rear panel and metallic-like function keys, lending the phone a refined appearance.

The 2.4-inch 240 x 320 pixels display remains consistent with previous models, running on the Nokia OS S30+.

The addition of a microSD card slot, supporting capacities up to 32GB, permits storage of images from the 0.3MP camera and MP3 files. Further, an FM radio receiver and a 3.5mm headphone jack contribute to its versatility.

The 1,450mAh removable battery, rechargeable via micro USB (USB 1.1), grants a talk time of 20 hours or music playback for 30 hours.

Shifting to the Nokia 130 Music, the design speaks for itself. Swapping out the camera, it features a larger loudspeaker on its rear. Similar to the Nokia 150, it supports MP3 playback from a microSD card and FM radio.

The package encompasses a headset, and the familiar 2.4-inch display, feature phone OS, and 1,450mAh battery with micro USB charging are retained.

Both phones are set to hit the Indian market soon, available both online and in brick-and-mortar stores.

The Nokia 130 Music is offered in Dark Blue and Purple, with a Light Gold variant also available, priced at ₹1,850 and ₹1,950, respectively.

The Nokia 150 (2023) is positioned as the higher-tier option, priced at ₹2,700 for all colour variations: charcoal, cyan, and red.

It’s important to note that these phones operate exclusively on 2G networks, supporting dual-SIM functionality on the 900 and 1800 bands.