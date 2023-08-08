Nokia T20 tablet receives Android 13 update

Nokia announces 130 and 150 feature phones
Nokia Mobile has quietly announced two new feature phones, the Nokia 150...
Presently, reports suggest that the Android 13 update, codenamed Android 13 Build V3.220, is rolling out in the Indian market and possibly other regions as well.
This update brings the July security patch and occupies around 2.74GB of storage.
With this update, the count of Nokia devices equipped with Android 13 reaches thirteen.
Notably, the company had previously extended Android 13 updates to smartphones like the Nokia XR21 5G, Nokia G21, Nokia G10, and more.
Interestingly, while the Nokia T10 was anticipated to be compatible with Android 13, it’s the Nokia T20 that pleasantly surprises users with the unexpected arrival of the update.
The Android 13 OS introduces an array of fresh features, visual enhancements, and usability improvements.
It also emphasizes security and privacy enhancements, underscoring Nokia’s commitment to user data protection.
For those interested, a curated list of Nokia devices eligible for the Android 13 update is available, along with a hands-on video showcasing the new features of a Nokia smartphone.
As the Android 13 update journey continues, Nokia users can look forward to an improved and enhanced device experience.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.