At the beginning of this month, Nothing officially introduced its upcoming affordable sub-brand, CMF by Nothing. A few days later, two of the brand’s first batch of products (a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds) were registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards. The latest leak was revealed ahead of the launch of CMF by Nothing products.

The images of both the earbuds and the smartwatch, along with a 65W GaN charger, appeared online. These will allegedly constitute CMF by Nothing’s first trio of devices. Nothing will launch these devices globally on September 26.

The smartwatch will cost around $54, with the earbuds going for $42 and the charger for $36. The Watch Pro will be available internationally for $69.

The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with Always-on Display (AOD) support. It will have an aluminium alloy case, 600 nits of peak brightness, and a 50 Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement BREAKING: CMF by Nothing products Leaked with banners 3 products launching on 26th September in India Smartwatch: Rs. 4500

Ear Buds: Rs. 3500

65 GaN Charger: Rs. 3000 Watch: 1.96″ AMOLED, Bluetooth calling

Full specs:https://t.co/lR6HfEWFGi

Moreover, the watch will have 100 watch faces, 110 sports modes, a heart rate monitor, and a blood oxygen sensor. It will also come with sleep tracking, a stress monitor, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.3 calling with AI noise reduction.

The watch has IP68 water and dust resistance. Additionally, the watch will have a 330 mAh battery good for approximately 13 days of use with AOD off.

The CMF by Nothing Buds Pro features “best-in-class” 45dB ANC, “Ultra Bass technology”. It will come with 11 hours of non-stop music listening with ANC off from 55 mAh batteries.

Moreover, it will have 10mm dynamic drivers, 3 HD mics per bud, a “clear calls algorithm”, and an “anti-wind noise structure”. They’re IP54-certified.

The charger supports USB PD 3.0, Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+/3.0/2.0, charging Apple devices at 2.4A, Samsung at 9V2A, as well as SCP, FCP, PPS, and DCP. It will apparently have an early bird price of $30.

