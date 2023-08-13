OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available for purchase on the market with great features. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 3.0 GHz octa-core CPU. The GPU is called Adreno 730.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch LPTO2 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features triple cameras on the back.

It comes with 128 GB of RAM and 8 or 12 GB of internal storage.

The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging supports at 80 W.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 169,999/-

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition) FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 DISPLAY Technology LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery