OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The OnePlus 11 Pro will be available soon on the market with impressive features. It comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display and a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels.

The display has Corning Gorilla Glass VI protection and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The OnePlus 11 Pro includes 12 or 16 GB of RAM and has an internal storage capacity of 256 or 512 GB.

The gadget is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The device features a triple camera on the rear, and the operating system is Android 13. The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 100 W.

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 173,999/-

OnePlus 11 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI OxygenOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.0 GHz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno DISPLAY Technology LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

