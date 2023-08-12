OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

OnePlus to release phone with rain-resistant touchscreen
Using touchscreen phones in the rain has long been a hassle, with...
The OnePlus 8 Pro is available for purchase on the market with amazing features.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. It is built on a 7 nanometer+ technology and gives ultra-fast performance to the phone.
It comes with a 6.8-inch screen with a fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display and an FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels. The display screen is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a 120 Hz refresh rate.
The gadget comes in three awesome colours, including Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black.
The OnePlus 8 Pro includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone’s battery capacity is 4510 mAh with fast charging support at 30W.
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs 132,799/-
OnePlus 8 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 10
|Dimensions
|165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 Pixels (~513 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Front glass + Gorilla Glass 6), back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4510 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 23 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 3W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.