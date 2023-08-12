OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

Advertisement
Articles
OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro is available for purchase on the market with amazing features.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. It is built on a 7 nanometer+ technology and gives ultra-fast performance to the phone.

It comes with a 6.8-inch screen with a fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display and an FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels. The display screen is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The gadget comes in three awesome colours, including Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black.

The OnePlus 8 Pro includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone’s battery capacity is 4510 mAh with fast charging support at 30W.

Also Read

OnePlus to release phone with rain-resistant touchscreen
OnePlus to release phone with rain-resistant touchscreen

Using touchscreen phones in the rain has long been a hassle, with...

OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs 132,799/-

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOxygenOS 10
Dimensions165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Mutitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3168 Pixels (~513 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Front glass + Gorilla Glass 6), back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4510 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 23 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 3W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

