OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor.
  • The device includes 128 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is a powerful smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) octa-core processor.

The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED, 120Hz Hz display with 1B colors and HDR10+ support and a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. The display resolution and screen size are great for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their devices.

The device runs on the latest Android 13, OxygenOS 13. The gadget includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras work well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos. Some extra features included in the phone’s main camera are multi-directional PDAF, laser AF, OIS, Hasselblad color calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 8K video recording.

The phone is available in three great colors: Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 65 W of rapid charging support.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 164,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm
Weight197 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMorning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Fluid2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak(~90.3% screen-to-body ratio),
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 48 MP, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad optics, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 1-100% in 43 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

