OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a powerful smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) octa-core processor.
The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED, 120Hz Hz display with 1B colors and HDR10+ support and a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. The display resolution and screen size are great for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their devices.
The device runs on the latest Android 13, OxygenOS 13. The gadget includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras work well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos. Some extra features included in the phone’s main camera are multi-directional PDAF, laser AF, OIS, Hasselblad color calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 8K video recording.
The phone is available in three great colors: Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 65 W of rapid charging support.
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 164,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 11
|Dimensions
|163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak(~90.3% screen-to-body ratio),
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 48 MP, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad optics, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 1-100% in 43 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery
