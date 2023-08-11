OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & features
The OnePlus 9 Pro is currently available on the market. It is one of the best smartphones available in terms of price and specifications.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset. The smartphone has a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. It is built for high-end smartphones and leverages 5 nm technology.
The device features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a 1440 x 3216-pixel FHD+ resolution.
The OnePlus 9 Pro has four cameras on the rear.
The smartphone includes 12 GB of RAM and an internal storage capacity of up to 256 GB. The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
The OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 11
|Dimensions
|163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak(~90.3% screen-to-body ratio),
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 48 MP, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad optics, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 1-100% in 43 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery
