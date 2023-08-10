OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to arrive 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, set to launch on August 16, was rumored to have 24 GB RAM. Those rumors have now been confirmed as OnePlus announced the device will indeed feature a substantial 24GB LPDDR5X RAM.

While the exact storage of this variant remains undisclosed, AnTuTu suggests a substantial 1TB onboard storage. Alternatively, a 16GB RAM variant might house either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

OnePlus has already affirmed that the Ace 2 Pro will be driven by the potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, complemented by a 6.74″ 120Hz 1.5K OLED screen boasting HDR10+ support and 450 ppi pixel density.

A robust 5,000 mAh battery is set to power the device, with an attention-grabbing 17-minute full charge promise thanks to the bundled 150W GaN charger, which also offers 45W USB PD support.

As the unveiling approaches, OnePlus is likely to tease more features of the Ace 2 Pro, generating further excitement among eager enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Also Read OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be released on August 16 OnePlus to Launch Ace 2 Pro on August 16: Confirmed by Li...