Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to arrive 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to arrive 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to arrive 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro

Advertisement

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, set to launch on August 16, was rumored to have 24 GB RAM. Those rumors have now been confirmed as OnePlus announced the device will indeed feature a substantial 24GB LPDDR5X RAM.

While the exact storage of this variant remains undisclosed, AnTuTu suggests a substantial 1TB onboard storage. Alternatively, a 16GB RAM variant might house either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

OnePlus has already affirmed that the Ace 2 Pro will be driven by the potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, complemented by a 6.74″ 120Hz 1.5K OLED screen boasting HDR10+ support and 450 ppi pixel density.

A robust 5,000 mAh battery is set to power the device, with an attention-grabbing 17-minute full charge promise thanks to the bundled 150W GaN charger, which also offers 45W USB PD support.

As the unveiling approaches, OnePlus is likely to tease more features of the Ace 2 Pro, generating further excitement among eager enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Also Read

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be released on August 16
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be released on August 16

OnePlus to Launch Ace 2 Pro on August 16: Confirmed by Li...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story