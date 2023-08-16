OnePlus Ace 2 Pro unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 & 150W charging

OnePlus has introduced the Ace 2 Pro, its latest flagship phone, in China.

OnePlus has introduced the Ace 2 Pro, its latest flagship phone in China, which is anticipated to be named the OnePlus 11T in global markets. While it maintains the appearance of a standard OnePlus 11, there are some modifications in the specifications.

Design and display

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth, offering a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, the screen can reach a remarkable brightness of 1,600 nits under certain conditions.

Additionally, it covers the entire range of 100% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color gamuts, along with the inclusion of the Always-On Display function, resulting in an impressive 93.9% screen-to-body ratio. The fingerprint sensor is located beneath the display.

The Ace 2 Pro has improved its vapor chamber by introducing a dual-circulation heat dissipation system. This advancement results in a larger total area of 9,140 square millimeters. This upgraded design combines layers of graphite and thermal gel to efficiently manage heavy processing tasks, making it particularly suitable for gaming.

Internals and software

Although the OnePlus family has previously employed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it represents an improvement over the standard OnePlus Ace 2, equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This iteration brings minor enhancements to both CPU and GPU performance while also decreasing energy consumption.

Paired with this chipset is a remarkable 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage that can extend up to 1 TB. The Chinese variant features Color OS 3.1 rather than Oxygen OS, in addition to running on Android 13.

Cameras

When it comes to cameras, the Ace 2 Pro takes a more restrained approach, including a 50 MP primary camera with PDAF and OIS, along with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro module on the back.

Likewise, the front-facing camera is not overly intricate, featuring a 16 MP Samsung sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Battery and Pricing

In contrast to its camera attributes, OnePlus has emphasized a significant charging capacity. Although the 150W rate isn’t new to the company’s lineup, having been present in the Ace Pro as well, it still stands out in an environment where flagship models often conform to lower charging standards. This is in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery.

Reportedly, the exclusive SuperVOOC charger allows for an impressive 0 to 100% charge in only 17 minutes. Moreover, the device is compatible with 45W charging using any Power Delivery (PD) adapter.

Equipped with the SuperVOOC S power management chip, the Ace 2 Pro takes charge of screen functions, charging speeds, and temperature management. Additionally, it offers prolonged charging protection for lasting reliability.

Available in Aurora Green and Titanium Gray, this product offers two color choices. The pricing commences at $410 for the 12/256 GB model. For those interested in the 16/512 GB version, it’s priced at $465. Furthermore, the highest configuration, featuring 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, is attainable for $550.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)

Adreno 740 OS : Android 13, Color OS 13.1 (China)

: Android 13, Color OS 13.1 (China) Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 16 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0µm

: Colors: Aurora Green, Titanium Gray

Under-display Battery : 5,000 mAh, 150W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 150W fast charging Price: $410 (China)

