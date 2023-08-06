OnePlus foldable phone gets a new design before launch

OnePlus is preparing to unveil its debut foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus is preparing to unveil its debut foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, a device that was previously leaked in CAD-based renders in June.

Although the company officially confirmed the name, rumors suggest that the initial late-August launch of the device was postponed due to a change in screen supplier.

Yet it seems the changes extend beyond the screen manufacturer. Recently, a fresh batch of leaked renders of the OnePlus Open surfaced, reportedly originating from pre-production visuals.

When comparing the new renders with the previous ones, it’s clear that the closed aspect ratio of the phone has undergone notable adjustments. The revised design now shares a remarkable similarity with the Oppo Find N2, setting it apart from the original renderings.

Additionally, there are hints that the OnePlus Open will be smaller than its initial design (although the side-by-side images aren’t precisely scaled), featuring a circular camera island that takes up a more significant area on the back panel. Despite this, speculation suggests that it will remain larger than the Oppo Find N2.

Various enhancements have been introduced to enhance the device’s audio performance, such as the repositioning of speakers. Moreover, the frame has been refined for a more polished look. In addition, the front-facing camera on the inner display has been shifted from the top left corner in portrait mode to the top right.

On the back, the Hasselblad logo has been streamlined to an “H,” now positioned above what seems to be a ToF (Time of Flight) or LiDAR sensor. These changes suggest a substantial revamp of the design and functionality of the OnePlus Open.

The alert slider maintains its position, and the fingerprint sensor is, as anticipated for a foldable device, integrated into the power button. Noteworthy is the faux leather texture on the back, offering a unique visual and tactile experience.

While an updated launch date has yet to be confirmed, it’s evident that August is no longer the expected timeframe for the launch.

