OnePlus Open foldable phone launch faces delay

OnePlus Open foldable device launch delayed.

OnePlus switches to Samsung panels from BOE for improved performance.

The device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip instead of 8+ Gen 1.

OnePlus has encountered a slight delay in the launch of its first foldable device, the OnePlus Open, as confirmed by tipster Max Jambor.

Originally scheduled for August 29, the new launch date is yet to be disclosed but is expected to be announced soon. Additionally, there have been changes in the device’s specifications.

Initially intended to use BOE panels, OnePlus has decided to switch to Samsung panels due to some issues.

The Oppo Find N2, previously considered the basis for the OnePlus Open, utilizes two Samsung Display panels – one on the front and another inside.

However, it appears that the OnePlus Open will have different display sizes, with the cover and internal displays measuring 6.3″ and 7.8″, respectively.

Contrary to previous assumptions, reports suggest that the OnePlus Open will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, instead of the 8+ Gen 1. This change may bring improved performance and features to the device.

Following the launch of the OnePlus Open, the company’s next significant release will be the OnePlus 12, expected to debut in December for the Chinese market and in January for the global launch.

As OnePlus navigates the challenges of foldable technology, fans and tech enthusiasts await eagerly for the new device and its promising features.