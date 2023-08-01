OnePlus Open launch delayed due to screen change

The OnePlus Open was initially set to release on August 29th, but the launch has been delayed.

The delay is due to a change in plans, as OnePlus has decided to switch to Samsung panels instead of BOE panels.

The exact new release date is still unknown, but it is expected to be announced shortly.

Advertisement

The first foldable phone from OnePlus, known as the OnePlus Open, was originally scheduled to be revealed on August 29, as per Max Jambor. However, the latest update from the tipster indicates a change in plans, resulting in a slight delay in the launch.

The exact new date is still unknown, but it is expected to be announced shortly. The initial plan for OnePlus Open involved using BOE panels, but due to an issue with that, the company has decided to switch to Samsung panels instead.

According to Omdia researchers, the Oppo Find N2, previously considered the basis for the OnePlus Open, incorporates two Samsung Display panels—one on the front and another inside. In contrast, the original Find N and the new Find N2 Flip utilize Samsung displays inside and BOE displays outside.

The Open is likely not based on the Find N2, as reports suggest different display sizes for the cover and internal screens. The Open is expected to have 6.3″ and 7.8″ displays, while the N2 has 5.54″ and 7.1″ displays. Additionally, the Open is rumored to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip instead of the 8+ Gen 1. For further information, refer to this source.

Also Read Instagram head announces Threads to soon get a DM feature Meta's new text-based app, Threads, has generated significant interest since its launch....

Advertisement

Following the release of the OnePlus Open, the next significant launch for the company will be the OnePlus 12, scheduled for December in China and January for the global launch.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.