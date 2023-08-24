OpenAI and Scale AI Partner to Make GPT-3.5 More accessible to Businesses

OpenAI and Scale AI Partner to Make GPT-3.5 More accessible to BusinessesOpenAI and Scale AI Partner to Make GPT-3.5 More accessible to Businesses

OpenAI and Scale AI will partner to facilitate the fine-tuning of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5.

Scale AI’s Data Engine platform will be used to prepare and improve the data.

The customized models will also have the ability to reference.

OpenAI has announced a partnership with Scale AI, a data labeling startup, to facilitate the fine-tuning of its GPT-3.5 text-generating model by third-party vendors like enterprises.

This collaboration allows developers to customize the AI model for specific tasks such as adopting a particular brand voice or responding to queries in a specific language.

Scale AI’s Data Engine platform will be used to prepare and improve the data, followed by fine-tuning of GPT-3.5 using the custom data.

The customized models will also have the ability to reference proprietary data in their responses. Human experts will review these fine-tuned models to ensure performance and safety.

OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap sees this partnership as a way to extend services and expertise beyond what OpenAI offers, allowing companies to leverage AI effectively.

Although OpenAI recently introduced the ability for customers to fine-tune GPT-3.5 Turbo using its API, it’s unclear whether the partnership with Scale AI is connected to OpenAI’s development of an in-house fine-tuning tool.

The partnership signifies OpenAI’s strategy to cater to customer needs while tapping into external expertise in the AI domain.

