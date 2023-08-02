OpenAI Files Trademark for ‘GPT 5’, Check details

Just two days after AIM’s statement urging OpenAI to launch GPT-5, OpenAI took action by submitting a trademark application for the name “GPT-5” to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on July 18.

On July 31, trademark attorney Josh Gerben shared news on Twitter indicating the possibility of a forthcoming update to their language model.

According to the trademark application, GPT-5 is described as computer software with capabilities in generating human-like speech and text, as well as handling natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis. It is anticipated to be the advanced iteration of OpenAI’s generative chatbot, succeeding GPT-4, which was launched in March.

Despite the trademark application, there is no confirmation of immediate development for GPT-5. While it is likely that OpenAI has plans for an advanced language model in the future, the primary purpose of the trademark filing might be to secure the name “GPT-5” and prevent unauthorised use by others.

OpenAI’s GPT-5, expected to be the next version of their large language model, is still in the planning stages. Following concerns raised by individuals like Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, decided to delay the training of GPT-5. In April, Altman mentioned that the company has other priorities and tasks to address before they begin working on the new model. As of June, OpenAI has not yet commenced training GPT-5 and is currently focused on exploring and developing new ideas. While specific features and improvements for GPT-5 have not been officially confirmed by OpenAI, it is evident that they are taking a cautious approach and putting emphasis on other aspects of their work before starting the model’s development.

Moreover, OpenAI had also filed for a trademark on ‘GPT’ with the USPTO in December 2022. OpenAI petitioned in April to the USPTO for hastening the process because a lot of apps named after GPT were springing up.

GPT-4.5 is already here!

Claims have been made about the potential for the next version of GPT, GPT-5, to be superintelligent. Siqi Chen, a developer, mentioned that GPT-5 is expected to finish training by the end of the year and could potentially achieve AGI. If GPT-5 attains AGI, it could significantly enhance AI-driven productivity by automating complex cognitive tasks. However, some experts have differing opinions and express concerns that achieving AGI with GPT's current methods might not be feasible. In a podcast on Latent Space, Simon Willison, Alex Volkov, Aravind Srinivas, and Alex Graveley argue that Code Interpreter is actually GPT-4.5. It's possible that the company is avoiding the use of the AGI terminology due to the backlash from the pause letter. In a recent blog post about AI model alignment, OpenAI stated that superintelligence might be achieved within four years. This timeline doesn't align with GPT-5's expected completion date. If the company aims to keep up with the increasing capabilities of other AI models, they might consider lifting the halt on training GPT-5 and proceed with its development immediately.