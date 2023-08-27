Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Samsung Galaxy A72 has a Super AMOLED, 90 Hz, display. The smartphone...
The Oppo A17 is a budget device that is now accessible on the market at an affordable price range.
The Oppo A17 is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12, ColorOS 12.1 operating system.
The Oppo A17 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.
The phone is available in three awesome colors : Midnight Black, Lake Blue, Sunlight Orange. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Lake Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.