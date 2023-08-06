Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Oppo A17 soon to be released with Mediatek Helio G35 chipset.

Octa-core processor powering the phone.

6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution.

Advertisement

The Oppo A17 will be available soon. The Mediatek Helio G35, one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, will run the phone.

The processor in the Oppo A17 has an octa-core architecture. This new phone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The battery in the phone can hold 5,000 mAh.

The back of the A17 has two cameras that are 50 MP and 2 MP, and the front will have a 5 MP camera.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Advertisement

Oppo A17 specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Midnight Black, Lake Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan July 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A51 is easily available on the market at a...