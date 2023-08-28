Oppo A38 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Oppo A38 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Oppo A38 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023
A new addition to the A series lineup is on the horizon. The Oppo A38 is getting ready for release in the smartphone market, as it’s been showing up on different regulatory platforms. This suggests that a new affordable yet high-quality phone option is on its way for people to enjoy.

The Oppo A38 is all set to provide 4G capabilities along with smooth connections like WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It runs on the ColorOS 13.1 custom interface, assuring a friendly and easy-to-use experience.

Oppo A38 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan is expected to be from PKR 31,566.

Oppo A38 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G80
GPUARM Mali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features550 nits (typ), 680 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP54 rating + dust and water, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

