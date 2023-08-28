Oppo A38 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

A new addition to the A series lineup is on the horizon. The Oppo A38 is getting ready for release in the smartphone market, as it’s been showing up on different regulatory platforms. This suggests that a new affordable yet high-quality phone option is on its way for people to enjoy.

The Oppo A38 is all set to provide 4G capabilities along with smooth connections like WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It runs on the ColorOS 13.1 custom interface, assuring a friendly and easy-to-use experience.

Oppo A38 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan is expected to be from PKR 31,566.

Oppo A38 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 GPU ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 550 nits (typ), 680 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54 rating + dust and water, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”