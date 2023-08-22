Advertisement
date 2023-08-22
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Oppo A54 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
The Oppo A54 is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Oppo A54 is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 operating systems.

The Oppo A54 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is available in two gorgeous colors: crystal black and starry blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Oppo A54 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

